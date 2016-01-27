Por Redacción

En la ciudad española de Alicante, un hombre de 52 años olvidó las llaves de su departamento e intentó recuperarlas con sus propios medios. El sujeto usó una cuerda para  descender desde la azotea del edificio, pero al parecer su rudimentaria herramienta no era la adecuada  e hizo  que el español cayera desde la altura de un tercer piso. El hombre perdió la vida.

 

