El delantero quedó fuera por motivos personales
El experimentado delantero del Atlas, Omar Bravo, quedó fuera de la Selección Mexicana que disputará la Copa Oro 2013, según informó este martes la Comisión de Selecciones Nacionales de la Federación Mexicana de Futbol.
El artillero mochiteco argumentó “motivos personales”, por lo que se tomó la decisión de excluirlo de la lista de convocados para el torneo avalado por la Concacaf.
Aún no se sabe quién sustituirá al ex Chivas, Tigres, Deportivo La Coruña y Sporting Kansas City en el cuadro que comandará Salvador Reyes Jr.
La Femexfut no dio más información al respecto, ni tampoco Bravo Tordecillas, quien regresará a Manzanillo, en donde el Atlas realiza trabajos de pretemporada, pensando en el arranque del Torneo Apertura 2013.
excellent points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader.
What could you recommend in regards to your submit that you made
a few days ago? Any positive?
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve included you guys to our blogroll.
Hello to all, it’s genuinely a good for me to visit this website, it contains helpful Information.
Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit
of this website; this webpage includes remarkable and actually good information in support of visitors.
Excellent website. Plenty of useful information here.
I’m sending it to a few pals ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And of course, thank you in your sweat!
Excellent blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own website soon but
I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused ..
Any recommendations? Thanks a lot!