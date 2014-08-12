Por César Fabián Perez

Los ‘Diablos’ anunciaron el préstamo del juvenil Diego Gama al equipo español

Diego Gama

Nombre Completo: Diego Alberto Gama García.
Fecha de nacimiento: 14 de enero de 1996.
Lugar de nacimiento: Toluca, Estado de México.
Estatura: 1.79 metros.

Redacción

Sorpresivamente y mientras se negocia el fichaje de Raúl Jiménez, se confirmó el traspaso de otro mexicano al Atlético de Madrid, el juvenil del club Toluca Diego Gama.

La escuadra choricera anunció este martes mediante un comunicado la transferencia a préstamo de Gama, quien ya tuvo participación con el primer equipo en la Copa MX y este domingo frente a los Leones Negros en la Liga MX.

El delantero de 18 años de edad ha jugado principalmente con los equipos juveniles del Toluca y selecciones nacionales menores.

Diego tiene entre sus logros con Toluca el conquistar en 2011 la Copa Gothia, en Suecia, y la Copa UC en 2013, donde fue elegido el mejor jugador del torneo.

Con esta contratación, Atlético de Madrid demuestra que confía en la calidad de los jugadores mexicanos, ya que reclutó a Hugo Sánchez en 1981, Luis García en 1992 y está por resolver el fichaje de Raúl Jiménez, quien se encuentra a una firma de oficializar su traspaso.

Foto: Especial

7 Respuestas

  2. Marylyn

    Asking questions are genuinely pleasant thing if you are not understanding anything fully, except this paragraph presents fastidious understanding yet.

    Responder
  3. choose forex

    My family members always say that I am wasting my time here at web, except
    I know I am getting know-how everyday by reading thes fastidious articles.

    Responder
  4. medical spa treatments

    Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
    Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where
    to start. Do you have any tips or suggestions?
    Thanks

    Responder
  5. Niklas

    I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well
    as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
    Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is
    rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.

    Responder
  6. Hope

    Every weekend i used to pay a visit this site, for the reason that i want
    enjoyment, since this this web site conations genuinely pleasant funny
    information too.

    Responder
  7. Alethea

    Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this,
    like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little
    bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
    A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.