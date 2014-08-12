Los ‘Diablos’ anunciaron el préstamo del juvenil Diego Gama al equipo español
Redacción
Sorpresivamente y mientras se negocia el fichaje de Raúl Jiménez, se confirmó el traspaso de otro mexicano al Atlético de Madrid, el juvenil del club Toluca Diego Gama.
La escuadra choricera anunció este martes mediante un comunicado la transferencia a préstamo de Gama, quien ya tuvo participación con el primer equipo en la Copa MX y este domingo frente a los Leones Negros en la Liga MX.
El delantero de 18 años de edad ha jugado principalmente con los equipos juveniles del Toluca y selecciones nacionales menores.
Diego tiene entre sus logros con Toluca el conquistar en 2011 la Copa Gothia, en Suecia, y la Copa UC en 2013, donde fue elegido el mejor jugador del torneo.
Con esta contratación, Atlético de Madrid demuestra que confía en la calidad de los jugadores mexicanos, ya que reclutó a Hugo Sánchez en 1981, Luis García en 1992 y está por resolver el fichaje de Raúl Jiménez, quien se encuentra a una firma de oficializar su traspaso.
Foto: Especial
