Checa aquí los tips para protegerte
Redacción
Nueva York.- Un hombre de 78 años murió de calor, según confirmaron los médicos forenses de Nueva York, quienes explicaron que la víctima estuvo expuesta por mucho tiempo a temperaturas elevadas.
La identidad de la víctima no fue revelada, pero las autoridades confirmaron que se trató de un anciano de Brooklyn, quien sufrió los estragos de 90 grados (farenheit).
Esto ocurrió durante la ola de calor que azotó a Nueva York durante la semana pasada.
El 8 de julio también murió un hombre, de 57 años, a causa del calor. Las autoridades llamaron a extremar precauciones y solicitar ayuda en caso de sentirse mal.
En el Diario de México nos preocupamos por tu salud, y por eso nos dimos a la tarea de reunir los mejores tips para cualquier emergencia. No subestimes al calor.
