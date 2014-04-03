Un hombre con cáncer terminal, decidió llevar de la mano a su pequeña hasta un altar ficticio
Redacción
Lo que parecía ser una arrebatada idea, se convirtió en una conmovedora historia familiar de un hombre con cáncer terminal que decidió despedirse de su hija llevándola al altar, algo que no podrá hacer el día de su boda.
Jim Zetz, padre de una niña de 11 años quiso darle el mayor regalo a su pequeña antes de morir: armar una ceremonia simbólica y caminar con ella hasta el altar.
Al saber que su papá no podría estar el día que se casara, la tristeza de Josie Zetz fue transformada en un emotivo evento organizado por su familia, en el que todos se vistieron para la ocasión.
Con ayuda de la fotógrafa Lindsey Villatoro, que realiza trabajos con enfermos terminales y donativos de amigos y familiares, la celebración sorpresa para la pequeña rebasó sus expectativas.
Cuando cumplió 11 años, Josie recibió el regalo y se vistió de novia para que su padre de 61 años la llevara de la mano a un altar montado en el patio de su casa, en California.
Para la familia esta era la única forma de que la niña pudiera decir que Jim la acompañó por el pasillo que lleva al matrimonio, ya que el cáncer de páncreas que padece no lo dejará llegar al día en que ella se case de verdad.
Foto: Especial / Lindsey Villatoro / Tomada de internet
