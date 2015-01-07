Una poblana asegura que de no haber pedido ayuda a la ‘Morenita’ no habría logrado cumplir su sueño americano
Héctor Calderón @Diariodemexusa
Nueva York.- Radicada desde hace 15 años en Nueva York, y originaria de Atlixco, estado de Puebla, la mexicana Guillermina Moreno Flores es una fiel seguidora de la Virgen María; una devoción muy común entre la comunidad mexicana que vive en la Unión Americana.
Flores recuerda con nostalgia que desde pequeña sus padres la llevaban cada 12 de diciembre a la Basílica de Guadalupe, ubicada en el norte de la ciudad de México, donde le cantaban las mañanitas y colocaban flores a la ‘Emperatriz de América’.
En la actualidad Flores también le inculca a su hijito de 3 años, Steven Ramírez Moreno, su amor y veneración hacia la ‘Morenita’. Así es como la paisana transmite este fervor guadalupano de generación en generación.
Guillermina Moreno Flores indica que el único pero más grande milagro que ha recibido por parte de la Patrona de México ha sido el hecho de haber llegado a este país a la edad de 18 años, junto con un hermano de 15 años, teniendo en su bolsillo apenas 50 dólares.
“Fue una bendición llegar a Estados Unidos en apenas tres días sin haber sufrido ningún peligro, a diferencia de muchas historias que se cuentan de violaciones y hasta muerte”, explicó la poblana.
Agregó que pudo pagar la deuda de dos mil dólares a los pocos meses de estar viviendo en la Urbe de Hierro; todo ello porque antes de iniciar su viaje a este país pidió con profunda fe a Santa María de Guadalupe que los protegiera (a ella y a su hermano) y que el viaje culminara bien, como finalmente sucedió.
Acción de agradecimiento
Siguiendo una tradición familiar, cuando Moreno arribó a la Gran Manzana optó por llevar todos los domingos flores a una iglesia ubicada en el condado de Manhattan.
Sin embargo, al darse cuenta que las mismas eran retiradas de manera inmediata decidió hacer un pequeño altar en su domicilio con la imagen de la Reina de México y colocar flores a su alrededor.
En la actualidad continúa la tradición mexicana, pues cuando llega el 12 de diciembre le canta las mañanitas a las 12 del día y a las 12 de la noche.
Cabe mencionar que se cree que un 12 de diciembre fue cuando la Virgen se apareció por última ocasión a San Juan Diego en el cerro del Tepeyac en el año de 1531, sitio que es visitado en su recinto de la Basílica de Guadalupe en el DF.
Números:
15 años lleva viviendo en NY.
1 milagro le ha cumplido la Virgen.
Foto: Héctor Calderón
