Alberto Sánchéz emplea su tiempo libre en crear figuras con latas de aluminio. Su talento cada vez es más apreciado
Edison Esparza
Nueva York.- La habilidad e ingenio del mexicano Alberto Sánchez no tiene límites. De las latas que consideramos como desperdicios crea figuras decorativas que asombran a propios y extraños en Staten Island.
Aunque sus trabajos no ocupan su tiempo completo, cada día los pedidos y el reconocimiento le dan mayor popularidad, en especial en las redes sociales, pues su talento comenzó a traspasar las fronteras.
Alberto recordó que una vez al caminar acompañado de su esposa vio en las calles bultos de latas tiradas en las esquinas, “ sin quererlo me pregunté por qué tendríamos que desperdiciar esto, pues debe haber alguna manera de hacer algo interesante”, expresó.
El taller en casa
El compatriota afirmó que crear cada figura que sale de su mente es un reto, pues su tiempo de elaboración depende de los detalles y su dificultad. Estimó que cada trabajo puede tomarle entre una semana y un mes.
Un detalle muy importante es que casi no gasta dinero en la compra de insumos y como no requiere muchas herramientas, ya que un pequeño espacio en casa sirve como taller.
Valor ornamental
El mexicano oriundo de Xayacatlán, Puebla, aclaró que sus creaciones no son consideradas juguetes porque al ser elaboradas con aluminio los niños sufrirían cortaduras.
Sus piezas son obras decorativas o de recuerdo para quienes valoran la imaginación del poblano en un trabajo singular que ocupa sus ratos libres y cuyos precios de venta oscilan entre 150 y 180 dólares.
Foto: Edison Esparza
