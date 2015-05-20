La actriz recreó una escena de la cinta “Psicosis” con el objetivo de concientizar sobre el maltrato animal

Ver a Pamela Anderson con poca ropa no es algo extraño, pero en esta ocasión se despojó de toda prenda con el firme objetivo de erradicar el maltrato animal en el mundo.

La rubia participó en la nueva campaña de la organización Personas por el Trato Ético de los Animales (PETA), al recrear la icónica escena del cuarto de baño de la cinta “Psicosis”, de Alfred Hitchcock.

La estrella posó bajo el lente del fotógrafo David La Chapelle, con la finalidad de alertar sobre el desperdicio de agua en el comercio de la carne, en la campaña titulada “Make a splash for the environment doesn’t just mean shorter showers. Try vegan”.

La cruzada de PETA es acompañada por el eslogan “las granjas de carne y lecheras agotan la mitad del agua del país. Prestar atención al planeta no significa únicamente hacer duchas cortas. Prueba el vegetarianismo”.

“Producir una libra de carne requiere de tanta agua como seis meses de baños”, advirtió la exconejita de Playboy, de 47 años de edad.

Números:

47 años tiene la estrella, oriunda de Ladysmith, Canadá

1992 salta a la fama al interpretar a la salvavidas C.J. Parker, en “Baywatch”

