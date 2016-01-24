Cientos de miles de personas disfrutaron, en medio de una de las nevadas más intensas en la historia de la Costa Este de Estados Unidos, la festiva reacción del panda gigante del Zoológico Nacional de Washington DC ante la nieve.

En un video difundido por el zoológico, se puede observar al panda Tian Tian, cuyo nombre significa “más y más”, juguetear revolcándose en la nieve que descubrió al despertar la mañana del sábado en su aérea de confinamiento.

“Tian Tian se despertó esta mañana ante un montón de nieve y estaba muy emocionado”, expresaron los voceros del zoológico al difundir el breve video en su cuenta de mensajes cortos Twitter.

El video de Tian Tian, de ocho años de edad y 120 kilos de peso, se puede ver aquí:

Tian Tian woke up this morning to a lot of snow, and he was pretty excited about it. 🐼🌨 #blizzard2016 pic.twitter.com/GrhI9t1u7j

— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) enero 23, 2016