Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

La ciudad luz se apunta para lograr la sede en 2024

Paris

Anne Hidalgo, alcaldesa de París, se dijo comprometida con la candidatura.

AP.– El concejo municipal aprobó una resolución a favor de que los Juegos Olímpicos se disputen en París por primera vez en 100 años, lo que despeja el camino para la candidatura de la capital francesa a la sede de la justa.

La postulación es apoyada por el presidente francés Francois Hollande y la alcaldesa parisina Anne Hidalgo, y se espera que sea formalizada en junio por el gobierno nacional.

“Esta ha sido una votación histórica que marca un momento importante en nuestra vida colectiva”, dijo Hidalgo, quien en algún momento se opuso al proyecto. Cambió de parecer tras conocerse los resultados de un estudio de viabilidad difundido en febrero. “Ahora estamos todos comprometidos con la aventura olímpica”, manifestó.

El plazo para presentar candidaturas vence el 15 de septiembre del 2015 y ya se han postulado las ciudades de Boston, Roma y Hamburgo.

Otras ciudades que contemplan postularse son Budapest, Estambul, Doha (Qatar) y Bakú (Azerbaiyán).  Los últimos Juegos en Francia datan de 1924.

Foto: AP

