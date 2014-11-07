‘Colate’, expareja de la cantante mexicana, aseguró que ella descuida a su pequeño por sus compromisos
Redacción.
La cantante mexicana, Paulina Rubio recibió de nueva cuenta una cita por parte del juez que lleva el caso de la disputa que tiene con su exesposo Nicolás Vallejo Nájera, ‘Colate’, por la custodia de hijo. La ‘Chica Dorada’ fue señalada de llevar a Andrea Nicolás a la escuela de forma irregular.
Colate la acusa de no atender sus obligaciones en la educación de su hijo por cumplir sus compromisos laborales. El año pasado ambos involucrados llegaron a un acuerdo para cerrar el litigio judicial que mantenían sobre su divorcio, pero al parecer ya fue olvidado.
“Aún no estoy divorciada, parece mentira que después de tanto tiempo todavía no hayamos firmado los papeles. Es especialmente difícil para mi bebé, porque necesita estar conmigo la mayor parte del tiempo, pero espero que poco a poco las cosas se tranquilicen y todo sea más equilibrado”, dijo Paulina al respecto hace unas semanas.
La semana pasada, los todavía esposos estaban citados para una audiencia a la que Rubio no se presentó, por lo que el equipo legal de Nicolás aprovechó para reclamar a la estrella mexicana.
Los abogados de Colate se quejaron de que el pequeño Andrea Nicolás no asiste a clases con regularidad, debido a las labores artísticas de su madre y a que ella reside habitualmente en Los Ángeles.
La juez pidió expresamente a la cantante que en próximas ocasiones no faltara a su cita con el tribunal, pero el abogado de la artista se defendió explicando que sería complicado, dado que es ella la que trabaja y quien mantiene a su hijo.
Según se ha publicado, también le pasa una pensión de más de seis mil dólares al mes al padre de su hijo.
Foto: Especial.
