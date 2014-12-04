Por Becarios Web

El ex futbolista brasileño deja hemodiálisis

Notimex

El ex futbolista brasileño Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Pelé”, suspende tratamiento de hemodiálisis por mejoría de la infección urinaria que padece.

El Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein de la ciudad de Sao Paulo, emitió un comunicado para informar que “Pelé” que se encuentra internado en el nosocomio desde el pasado 24 de noviembre, se recupera satisfactoriamente.

Indicó que este jueves le fue retirado el catéter para la hemodiálisis, ya que los “resultados de los análisis del laboratorio y el examen clínico revelaron que no es necesario reanudar el tratamiento”.

La institución médica confirmó que el astro de 74 años de edad continuará en cuidados semi intensivos y no ha presentado fiebre, tras la cirugía a la que se sometió el pasado 12 de noviembre para extirparle cálculos renales.

