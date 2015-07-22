El dueño de Chivas aseguró que buscará regresar al artillero
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Jorge Vergara declaró que no quiere ver a Javier Chicharito Hernández en la MLS, tal como se ha rumorado en los últimos días, por lo que, aseguró, pelearán porque el delantero, que fue vendido por las Chivas al Manchester United en el 2010, regrese a casa en algún momento de su carrera.
“Vamos a pelear porque Chícharo venga a Chivas antes que a la MLS. Los que están en Europa no se quieren volver, quieren pelear por la oportunidad que tienen allá; la esperanza que tenemos es que cuando terminen su aventura en Europa, lo hagan con éxito y regresen a Chivas”, expresó durante la presentación de la playera.
Vergara, fiel a su estilo, exaltó el poder que puede cobrar el club para el Apertura 2015: “Creo más que nunca en el equipo, por el talento, la juventud y la experiencia combinada, somos el equipo cien por ciento mexicano y eso es muy importante”; además, no dejó pasar la oportunidad de señalar como fea la camiseta del acérrimo rival, América: “Me parece lo mismo que toda la vida. Un color de uniforme bastante feo”.
Caso pulido
El dueño del Rebaño declaró que en el caso de Alan Pulido, no tienen problema con que el jugador haya despreciado la opción de jugar en Chivas por emigrar a Grecia. “Yo respeto mucho su opinión y su deseo de jugar en Europa, de tener una oportunidad allá. No creo que la haya regado, hay que respetar su decisión”.
Foto: Mexsport
