Redacción

Oaxaca.- Miembros del Sindicato Independiente de Trabajadores y Profesionales de la Salud (STYPS) iniciaron en el centro de la ciudad un plantón indefinido, afuera de las oficinas de este sector, para exigir respuestas a sus demandas.

Los inconformes pidieron respeto a sus derechos laborales, ya que afirman que desde hace más de dos años le han solicitado al Gobierno del estado la basificación de más de 70 trabajadores y el reconocimiento de su sindicato, pero hasta la fecha no han recibido respuesta por parte del mandatario estatal Gabino Cué.

La encargada de Prensa y Propaganda del sindicato de Salud, Beatriz Villareal manifestó que el sector salud ha recibido poco apoyo por parte de las autoridades.

“Nos mantendremos aquí hasta que nos den una respuesta a nuestras demandas que hemos solicitado desde hace más de dos años”, dijo.

Agregó que 50 personas permanecerán vigilando las instalaciones del campamento.

22 Respuestas

  1. ig

    Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff
    previous to and you’re just too wonderful. I actually like what you
    have acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it.

    You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart.
    I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous site.

    Responder
  2. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate
    to this outstanding blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS
    feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will
    share this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

    Responder
  3. Jeffry

    Fantastic web site. A lot of helpful info here.
    I’m sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious.
    And of course, thank you to your sweat!

    Responder
  4. brea treatment

    You could certainly see your expertise in the work you write.

    The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you
    who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.

    Responder
  7. Debora

    Hi, I believe your blog might be having browser compatibility problems.
    Whenever I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.
    I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Besides that, fantastic site!

    Responder
  8. Elissa

    Actually no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of after that
    its up to other viewers that they will help,
    so here it happens.

    Responder
  10. currency exchange rate

    My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web address and thought I might check
    things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
    Look forward to checking out your web page again.

    Responder
  11. Candelaria

    Asking questions are really fastidious thing if you are not understanding something fully, however this piece of writing provides good understanding even.

    Responder
  12. Egli Diana Pinto

    Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any
    trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no backup.
    Do you have any methods to protect against hackers?

    Responder
  13. Georges Sadala

    You are so interesting! I do not think I have read anything like
    this before. So wonderful to discover somebody with unique thoughts on this topic.
    Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This website is something that’s needed on the web, someone with some originality!

    Responder
  14. refuse sales opportunities

    I’m not sure exactly why but this site is loading extremely
    slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?

    I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder
  17. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Howdy! This article couldn’t be written much better! Looking at this post reminds me
    of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this.
    I am going to send this information to him. Pretty
    sure he will have a great read. I appreciate you for
    sharing!

    Responder
  20. car computer exchange

    Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
    I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking
    at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you
    could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.