Oaxaca.- Miembros del Sindicato Independiente de Trabajadores y Profesionales de la Salud (STYPS) iniciaron en el centro de la ciudad un plantón indefinido, afuera de las oficinas de este sector, para exigir respuestas a sus demandas.
Los inconformes pidieron respeto a sus derechos laborales, ya que afirman que desde hace más de dos años le han solicitado al Gobierno del estado la basificación de más de 70 trabajadores y el reconocimiento de su sindicato, pero hasta la fecha no han recibido respuesta por parte del mandatario estatal Gabino Cué.
La encargada de Prensa y Propaganda del sindicato de Salud, Beatriz Villareal manifestó que el sector salud ha recibido poco apoyo por parte de las autoridades.
“Nos mantendremos aquí hasta que nos den una respuesta a nuestras demandas que hemos solicitado desde hace más de dos años”, dijo.
Agregó que 50 personas permanecerán vigilando las instalaciones del campamento.
