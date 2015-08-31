El hombre es de origen salvadoreño
Notimex
Personal de la Procuraduría General de la República (PGR), a través de su delegación en Tabasco, capturó en flagrancia a un hombre salvadoreño que transportaba a un grupo de indocumentados, también originarios de El Salvador.
La PGR informó que elementos de la Agencia de Investigación Criminal (AIC), en cumplimiento de un ordenamiento ministerial, se presentaron en la caseta de peaje de la carretera Tuxtla Gutiérrez-Las Choapas, en el poblado de Malpasito, municipio de Huimanguillo, Tabasco.
En ese lugar los elementos policiales revisaron una camioneta con placas de circulación del estado de Chiapas, en la que viajaban 14 personas originarias de El Salvador, quienes no pudieron acreditar su estancia legal en el territorio nacional.
Durante las acciones se detuvo al conductor de la unidad, un individuo de 31 años de edad, quien quedó a disposición del agente del Ministerio Público de la Federación, al igual que el vehículo asegurado.
La Procuraduría General de la República señaló en un comunicado que los otros 13 salvadoreños fueron trasladados a las instalaciones del Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM), ubicadas en Villahermosa, Tabasco.
