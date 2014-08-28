Una congregación presbiteriana en Arizona lanzó un portal para evitar que una mujer sea repatriada por ICE
Redacción @Diariodemexusa
Arizona.- Cuando Rosa Imelda Robles Loreto recibió una orden de deportación, según la cual debía abandonar el país a más tardar el 8 de agosto, decidió hacer sus maletas y partir, pero no del país sino a la Iglesia Presbiteriana Southside en Tuscson, Arizona.
Desde entonces ha permanecido a la espera de que el ICE (Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas) evalúe nuevamente su expediente y, en el mejor de los casos, pare su deportación.
Margo Cowan, abogada de la afectada, considera que la Rosa Imelda tiene varios puntos a su favor, ya que entró a EU con visa, ha trabajado de forma continua desde su arribo y paga impuestos.
Sin embargo las autoridades se mantienen firmes en su decisión en cuanto a la orden que pesa en su contra. No obstante, el ICE tampoco ha ejecutado la ley y no han intentado arrestarla.
Comunidad solidaria
Rosa Imelda fue a dar al lugar correcto, pues la Iglesia que la acoge se ha movilizado para ayudarle. Desde su cuenta en Facebook pidieron al gobierno de Obama estudiar su caso nuevamente.
También lanzaron un portal para recaudar firmas a favor de la afectada, así como para mandar mensajes esperanzadores a la familia. Hasta el momento han reunido unas 3 mil 304 firmas.
Es la segunda ‘acogida’ en este verano
Esta congregación de Tucson dio refugio en mayo a Daniel Neyoy Ruiz, quien también estuvo con su familia recluido 26 días hasta que el ICE revisó su caso y aplazó por otro año su deportación. La iglesia se caracteriza por su apoyo y cercanía con los indocumentados.
Foto: Especial
