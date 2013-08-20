Jefes policíacos de EU apoyan ley que evita la detención de personas por su condición migratoria
Jefes de la policía de San Diego y Chula Vista proponen que los programas de cooperación entre inmigrantes y autoridades sean más considerados con las faltas menos graves.
Señalan que los inmigrantes han perdido la confianza en el programa Comunidades Seguras, pues muchas veces se les pide su colaboración y son implicados por faltas menores.
Los jefes de la policía en Chula Vista, David Bejarano y de San Diego, William Lansdowne hablaron con el gobernador de California Jerry Brown para apoyar la iniciativa de la ley Acta de la Confianza.
Esta iniciativa resalta que no podrán ser detenidas personas por su condición migratoria o por faltas menores, además que representaría un mayor control sobre personas de verdad peligrosas.
Con el Acta de la Confianza, que sustituiría a Comunidades Seguras, se permitirá que sólo los extranjeros peligrosos sean deportados.
Foto: Especial
