Guadalupe Ramos Follow @Diariodemexusa

NUEVA JERSEY.- “Algún día voy a pintar murales como ellos”, aseguró José Luis Espada, a los 14 años de edad, a un policía en la entrada del Castillo de Chapultepec, refiriéndose a las obras de Rivera, Orozco, Posada, Revueltas y Chávez Morado.

Cuatro décadas después, el oriundo del Distrito Federal es uno de los más famosos pintores del muralismo en diferentes ciudades de Nueva Jersey, principalmente en Passaic, donde su obra está plasmada en varios restaurantes y el mural comunitario de la Virgen de Guadalupe.

“He trabajado en Nueva York, he pintado murales en Spring Valley, para el sur de New Jersey, y otras ciudades en diferentes restaurantes, como un aporte al arte mexicano”, dice Espada, quien no recuerda cuántos lugares ha pintado ni cuántos cuadros tiene desde el año 1990 que llegó a este país “pero son muchos”, asegura.

Con 55 años de edad, actualmente trabaja pintando murales donde se lo pidan. “Acá hago y deshago”, comenta el pintor, quien no tiene familia y se adapta en “cualquier lugar”.

Cuenta que hace tiempo hizo exhibiciones y le gustaría mostrar sus pinturas, próximamente pintará la extensión del muro donde está la Virgen de Passaic. Precisa que sus pinturas son copias y lo suyo es el surrealismo.

Espada aclara que es feliz con todo lo que ha pintado, y no se arrepiente de haber preferido el arte cuando una muchacha “en aquel entonces le preguntó ‘¿a mí o al arte?’ ”

Niño pintor

Espada recuerda que le gustaba dibujar y comenzó a hacer arte a los 7 años de edad, cuando por necesidad dibujaba estampitas que no conseguía para hacer su tarea pues se agotaban rápidamente.

Con mucha creatividad les ponía vaselina y se transparentaba el papel albanene, las copiaba al igual que los mapas y las vendía a sus amigos a 20 centavos.

“De allí surgió la idea de hacer algunas cosas y a mis hermanos les dejaban tareas de dibujos y no podían hacerlo, yo se los hacía”.

El pintor nació en la Ciudad de México, por el rumbo de Peñón de los Baños; explica que a los 14 años iba a Chapultepec y pasaba horas mirando el mural de la Revolución y otras obras de los pioneros del muralismo.

“Un policía me preguntó por qué iba siempre y yo le dije que me interesaba ese mural porque veía que las esquinas se continúan, y me preguntó si yo pintaba, le dije no, pero un día voy a pintar murales como ellos, y quién iba a decir que lo iba a hacer, el me dijo que si iba a la escuela de arte, y le dije yo voy a la secundaria. Me dijo estás loquito”.

Pintar tantos murales se convirtió en algo normal para Espada, quien declara que estuvo con tres maestros, y conoció a Armando López Carmona, alumno de Diego Rivera, Siqueiros y Orozco y fue quien lo impulsó a pintar. “Íbamos a Xochimilco a pintar los muros, y él tenía como 60 años, nos dirigía. Él llegaba y nos decía paren la oreja”.

Fue a diferentes talleres, y que no terminó la secundaria, y sus maestros le ponían a leer literatura y poesía, eran profesores de la escuela de artes La Esmeralda, pero también iba al jardín del arte en Sullivan, donde conoció escultores y pintores; tenía 24 años, cuando ya sabía que algún día pintaría los murales del Castillo de Chapultepec.