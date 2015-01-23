Destacan labor del estratega mexicano
Notimex
El mexicano Miguel Herrera, quien dirige a la selección de su país, fue elegido por la Federación Internacional de Historia y Estadística de Futbol (IFFHS) como el séptimo mejor director técnico del mundo en 2014 al frente de una representación nacional.
Gracias a la rescatable actuación del Tricolor en la Copa del Mundo Brasil 2014, donde una vez más se quedó en la ronda de octavos de final, el “Piojo” Herrera, quien maravilló con sus efusivos festejos en suelo mundialista, se acreditó 15 puntos de expertos para aparecer en el listado.
El mejor estratega de la Concacaf fue el colombiano Jorge Luis Pinto, quien sumó 19 puntos después de alcanzar los cuartos de final al frente de Costa Rica, que acaparó las miradas en el magno evento al superar el Grupo D compuesto por Uruguay, Inglaterra e Italia.
En primer lugar se ubicó el alemán Joachim Low, quien llevó a la Mannschaft a la obtención del Mundial, que significó el cuarto en la historia de la escuadra germana.
Low obtuvo 220 puntos, perseguido del argentino Alejandro Sabella (71) y el holandés Louis van Gaal (38), quienes consiguieron el subcampeonato y tercer lugar en Brasil 2014, de forma respectiva.
En este “top-ten” no apareció el español Vicente del Bosque, timonel que había dominado esta lista en los últimos años, pero ante el fracaso de la “Furia Roja”, que fue eliminada en la primera fase de la Copa del Mundo, no se pudo mantener.
A continuación la lista de los mejores entrenadores del mundo a nivel de selección nacional dados conocer por la IFFHS:
Po. Técnico (Selección) Ptos
01 – Joachim Low (Alemania) 220
02 – Alejandro Sabella (Argentina) 71
03 – Louis van Gaal (Holanda) 38
04 – José Pékerman (Colombia) 31
05 – Jorge Luis Pinto (Costa Rica) 19
06 – Jorge Sampaoli (Chile) 18
07 – Miguel Herrera (México) 15
08 – Marc Wilmots (Bélgica) 9
09 – Didier Deschamps (Francia) 8
10 – Stephen Keshi (Nigeria) 1
