Miguel Herrera probará a jugadores poco habituales en el equipo
Notimex
Más allá que la selección de México va con jugadores poco habituales en el equipo, el técnico Miguel Herrera dejó en claro que el objetivo es la de conseguir el triunfo frente a Estados Unidos porque se trata de un “clásico”.
“Se ha vuelto un clásico que todo mundo quiere ganar, lo hemos hablado con los muchachos que traemos ahora y veo una gran actitud en todos”, dijo.
Comentó que en este duelo desea observar a elementos que le pueden ser de utilidad para conformar los equipos que disputen la Copa Oro y Copa América Chile 2015, pero también para enfrentar con toda la seriedad este cotejo y salir con la victoria.
“No es por llevar a estos jóvenes nada más verlos y dejar el partido, vamos con toda la intención de ganarlo y sabiendo que estos clásicos no se pueden perder”, manifestó.
Admitió que “estos partidos son difíciles cuando no tienes Fecha FIFA, cuando se atraviesan una serie de torneos donde los jugadores están en Libertadores, también equipos que juegan en viernes”.
“Uno también trata de ser sensato y tratar de no llamar a toda la gente que quisiera uno”, indicó, previó al vuelo del Tri a San Antonio, Texas.
Por otra parte, el “Piojo” Herrera aceptó que la baja de Oribe Peralta fue perjudicial, dado la poca disponibilidad de delanteros que hay para cubrirlo.
“Lo de Oribe sí (afectó) porque no hay muchos delanteros, pero obviamente seguimos a la selección de Raúl Gutiérrez (la sub 22) y ahí también hay atacantes que nos llaman la atención y tienen un buen proceso, por eso llamamos a (Marco) Bueno”, explicó.
Apuntó que tras este duelo ante el cuadro de las “barras y las estrellas” viajarán a Europa “para irles definiendo a los jugadores donde van a jugar, hablar con sus clubes y sus entrenadores”, debido a que el 11 mayo debe entregar a la Conmebol una lista de 30 elementos.
El cuadro nacional de futbol viajó a San Antonio, Texas, donde el miércoles medirá fuerzas con su similar de Estados Unidos, en partido amistoso que se celebrará en el Alamodome.
