Reales y Gigantes comienzan la pelea por el Título del beisbol de las Grandes Ligas
Rafael Gómez
Uno es asiduo invitado al baile de octubre, el otro llegó como la cenicienta, pero ambos tiene el mismo objetivo: Ganar la Serie Mundial.
Reales de Kansas City y Gigantes de San Francisco comienzan a partir de hoy la lucha por el Título en el béisbol de las Grandes Ligas.
Kansas llega con la motivación por los cielos, pues a pesar de entrar como comodín, no ha perdido en la postemporada, con una novena joven, sin una figura clara pero con la defensa como su mejor arma.
Por el otro lado están los dirigidos por Bruce Bochy, quien metió por tercera ocasión en cinco años a la Serie Mundial al equipo de la bahía.
Ni los Reales ni los Gigantes ganaron su división, lo que convierte esta Serie Mundial en la segunda de la historia entre equipos comodines y la primera entre dos novenas con menos de 90 victorias.
Kansas ganó 89 partidos en la temporada regular y los Gigantes 88, la cuarta combinación de victorias más baja en la historia de la Serie Mundial.
“Están tan embalados como cualquier equipo puede estarlo”, afirmó el cátcher Buster Posey, ya dos veces campeón con los Gigantes. “Jugamos contra ellos este año y nos dieron duro. Sabemos que vamos a tener las manos llenas con ellos.
“Son un equipo dinámico con muy buenos lanzadores, realmente buena defensa. También tienen poder y velocidad. Definitivamente vamos a tener que esforzarnos”, añadió.
Los Campeones de la Liga Americana, que recibirán los dos primeros juegos de la Serie Mundial, tienen en hombres como Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, Salvador Perez y Omar Infante su poderío ofensivo; mientras que desde el montículo los abridores James Shield, Jeremy Guthrie y Yordano Ventura lucen sólidos, además de un bull pen de respeto.
Por el otro lado, Pablo Sandoval, Hunter Pence, Buster Posey y Gregor Blanco cargan con el poder ofensivo de los Campeones de la Nacional, y apoyándose en los brazos de Madison Bumgarner, Jake Peavy y Tim Hudson; más el cerrador mexicoamericano Sergio Romo, buscan sumar un anillo más de Campeón.
Calendario
Juego 1. Día: martes 21, hora: 8:00pm E.T.
Juego 2. Día: miércoles 22, hora: 8:00pm E.T.
Juego 3. Día: viernes 24, hora: 8:00pm E.T.
Juego 4. Día: sábado 25, hora: 8:00pm E.T.
Juego 5. Día: domingo 26, hora: 8:00pm E.T.
Juego 6. Día: martes 28, hora: 8:00pm E.T.
Juego 7. Día: miércoles 29, hora: 8:00pm E.T.
Foto: Especial
each time i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of writing which I am reading here.
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this blog’s posts all the time along with a cup of coffee.
I am really impressed with your writing abilities
as well as with the layout in your weblog.
Is this a paid topic or did you modify it your self? Either way stay up the nice high quality writing, it is
rare to look a nice blog like this one these days..
What i do not realize is actually how you are now not really much more well-preferred than you may be right now.
You are very intelligent. You already know therefore considerably with regards
to this topic, produced me for my part imagine it
from numerous various angles. Its like men and women are not interested unless it is one thing to do with Lady gaga!
Your individual stuffs great. All the time take care of it up!
Hi everybody, here every person is sharing such know-how,
therefore it’s nice to read this website, and I used to
visit this web site every day.
Hi! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa?
My blog addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you’re interested feel free to send me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!
Because the admin of this site is working, no doubt very quickly
it will be renowned, due to its feature contents.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard
against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
Wonderful, what a webpage it is! This web site presents valuable data to us, keep
it up.