Vecinos mantienen cerradas las ventanas por la pestilencia que generan los felinos
AP
Un poblado suburbano de Cincinnati está abrumado por el olor de los gatos: los vecinos mantienen cerradas las ventanas debido a la pestilencia que plaga los vecindarios.
El concejo local de St. Bernard ya presentó varias quejas por el insoportable olor de los gastos ferales que rondan las zonas residenciales, reportó el diario The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/1JVeha8).
La concejal Diana Schildmeyer dijo que los desechos de los felinos son tantos que el concejo necesita actuar. “Los vecinos me llaman. No pueden salir de su casa”, agregó.
Una casa fue amonestada hace poco por la oficina de salud pública del condado de Hamilton después de que un inspector observara casi 20 gatos en la propiedad.
En marzo, el fiscal de St. Bernard, Curtis Walden, propuso sin éxito una ordenanza que habría dado facultades a la policía para capturar y sacrificar a los gatos ferales.
Charlotte White-Hull, una defensora en el grupo Ohio Alleycat Resource, dijo que retirar a los gatos de la ecuación no resuelve el problema. Agregó que si fuera adoptada la ordenanza de la eutanasia, otros gatos llegarían para aprovechar la falta de competencia por comida y refugio.
El grupo espera que los vecinos de St. Bernard capturen a los gatos con trampas y los lleven a esterilizar, pero según las autoridades esto hará que empeore su comportamiento.
What’s up to every , as I am really keen of reading this
blog’s post to be updated daily. It includes fastidious information.
I am curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be using?
I’m having some small security issues with my latest website and I would
like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any recommendations?
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also visit this blog on regular basis to obtain updated from most recent reports.
Howdy! This article couldn’t be written any better! Looking through this article reminds me of
my previous roommate! He constantly kept preaching about
this. I will send this article to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
naturally like your web site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I’ll definitely come again again.
This information is invaluable. Where can I find out more?
I feel that is one of the such a lot significant info for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article. But wanna statement on some common things, The website style is
wonderful, the articles is actually great : D. Just right job, cheers
Hi there, every time i used to check web site posts here early in the dawn, for the reason that i enjoy to gain knowledge of more and more.
Awesome! Its really amazing article, I have got much clear idea concerning from this post.
Keep on working, great job!