Con el fin de explotar su talento, el paisano decidió establecer su negocio junto con 12 socios
Héctor Calderón Follow @Diariodemexusa
Nueva York.- Por lo general los nosocomios son para atender a los seres humanos, pero en el condado de Queens, esquina con Avenida Roosevelt, funciona un taller llamado Hospital de bicicletas de México Jimmy’s, atendido por el poblano Rafael Cossio, y quien con su equipo de trabajo, integrado por 12 empleados, se dedican a la reparación de bicicletas, durante los siete días de la semana.
“Le puse el nombre de Jimmy’s, en honor a mi hermano, quien forma parte de la sociedad de este establecimiento”, dijo Cossio.
“Tengo años de experiencia arreglando bicicletas, inicié en mi pueblo natal a la edad de 14 años trabajando en un taller de un amigo de mis padres. Luego llegué a NY en 1998 y comencé a trabajar en un local donde realicé la misma labor.
Después de quedarme sin empleo en el 2003 ofrecí mis servicios profesionales a domicilio y finalmente tomé la decisión de abrir mi propio local”, expresó Cossio.
Como suele suceder con los negocios, el del mexicano también tiene sus épocas buenas y otras malas.
El volumen de trabajo disminuye drásticamente principalmente en enero y febrero, pues el factor clima es el causante principal de las ventas flojas.
Pero a pesar de eso su cartera de clientes es muy extensa. “Tenemos compradores mexicanos, peruanos, dominicanos, y de otras nacionalidades.
También acuden a nuestro taller policías. Todo ello nos hace sentir sumamente orgullosos. Contamos con muchas personas que confían en nosotros, el hecho de que vengan miembros de la Policía de NY, refleja un alto nivel de profesionalismo y eso es una buena publicidad, sin costo económico”, destacó.
Con la idea de que todos sus consumidores se sientan totalmente satisfechos del servicio que reciben, tomaron la decisión de incorporar cosas adicionales como la de accesorios y venta de bicicletas.
“El propósito es que quienes vengan a reparar sus bicicletas no se vean obligados a ir a otros sitios a buscar un accesorio para su medio de transporte y si no lo tenemos en existencia se lo traemos en un lapso de tres a cinco días aproximadamente”, narró el poblano.
