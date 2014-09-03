Un joven de 17 años terminó con vida de un hombre de 48 años de edad y la pareja de éste
Redacción
Jalisco.- Lleno de rencor y cansado de regaños, un chavo de 17 años de edad asesinó a su jefe y a la pareja de éste en el estado de Jalisco.
Según las versiones policiacas el joven trabajaba con Antonio Iñiguez Álvarez, de 48 años de edad, y su novia, Laura Elena Rodríguez Durón, de 42.
El muchacho declaró que su jefe siempre lo insultaba y lo trataba muy mal por lo que decidió visitarlo en su casa, ubicada en la colonia Ciudad Perdida, municipio de Zapotlanejo.
Al llegar a esa vivienda forcejeó con el hombre y le quitó su pistola calibre 22 y le disparó en repetidas ocasiones.
A su mujer también la mandó al otro mundo para que, según dijo, no lo delatara.
Los cadáveres fueron encontrados el pasado 26 de agosto.
El día de ayer el menor fue presentado ante un juez especializado en Justicia para Adolescentes, ya que enfrentará cargos por el homicidio de dos personas en esa entidad.
El arma con la que asesinó a sus víctimas fue asegurada y analizada por los peritos.
17 años tiene el muchacho que mató a su jefe porque lo molestaba.
Foto: Especial
I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing issues with
your site. It looks like some of the written text in your content are running off the screen. Can somebody
else please provide feedback and let me know if this is
happening to them too? This may be a problem with my web browser
because I’ve had this happen previously. Kudos
Hello, this weekend is nice in favor of me, because this point in time i am
reading this great educational piece of writing here
at my house.
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some
guidance from an established blog. Is it very hard to
set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Many thanks
This paragraph will assist the internet people for building up
new blog or even a blog from start to end.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to
help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
If you know of any please share. Many thanks!