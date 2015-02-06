Shakira y Gerard Piqué comparten con UNICEF y el resto del mundo la primera foto de su nuevo bebé
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Después de tanta espera, los seguidores de la talentosa y sensual cantautora Shakira y los fanáticos del deportista español, Gerard Piqué, por fin podrán conocer a Sasha Piqué Mebarak.
Con motivo de su campaña ‘Baby Shower Mundial’ la artista presentó a su hermoso recién nacido, a través de la página oficial del ‘Fondo de las Naciones Unidas para la Infancia’, en la imagen se puede apreciar claramente al pequeño y hermoso bebé.
Los padres afirmaron, por medio de un comunicado, sentirse muy dichosos con la llegada de su segundo heredero.
La cantante dio inició a esta causa con el fin de que las futuras madres del mundo contribuyan al apoyo de recién nacidos de escasos recursos.
“Toda mujer que está embarazada tiene el poder de usar la celebración del nacimiento de su hijo para salvar las vidas de otros niños que viven en condiciones de vulnerabilidad extrema, si cada madre embarazada que va a celebrar un baby shower decide incluir en su lista algunos de estos ‘regalos’ de Unicef, podríamos entre todos salvar la vida de cientos de miles de niños en todo el mundo”, dijo la colombiana.
Foto: Especial
