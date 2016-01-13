Un hombre que según la policía de Ohio les envió un selfie porque a él no le gustaban las fotografías de archivo policiaco que estaban utilizando en el operativo de su búsqueda fue arrestado en Florida.
La policía de Lima, Ohio, dijo que Donald “Chip” Pugh fue aprehendido el martes en Century, Florida, y está siendo detenido al existir otra orden de captura en su contra de Georgia.
Las autoridades de Ohio señalaron que Pugh también es requerido por no comparecer en una corte y es buscado para ser interrogado en relación a varios otros casos.
La policía de Lima dijo que Pugh les envió un autorretrato vistiendo saco informal y lentes para sol junto con un mensaje señalando, “aquí está una mejor foto, esa es terrible”.
El departamento de policía colocó en su página de Facebook una nueva fotografía para archivo policiaco que le fue tomada a un sonriente Pugh después de su arresto en Florida.
Pugh no puede ser contactado para conocer sus comentarios mientras esté bajo custodia.
(AP)
