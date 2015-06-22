La riqueza de cultos motivaron al gobierno capitalino a vincularla con la actividad turística
A fin de crear un creciente flujo de turistas méxicoamericanos a la ciudad de México, la Secretaría de Turismo del Distrito Federal comenzó la segunda etapa del programa Mis Raíces en las ciudades de Los Ángeles, California, y Chicago, Illinois.
Miguel Torruco Marqués, titular de la dependencia, se reunirá hoy con cónsules generales de México, agentes de viajes, turoperadores y representantes de las diversas comunidades de mexicanos en Estados Unidos.
Sostendrá encuentros con periodistas especializados en turismo e integrantes de las arquidiócesis, a fin de presentar los nuevos productos y servicios del programa Turismo Religioso.
Comentó que la riqueza de cultos, costumbres y arte en la CDMX motivaron al gobierno capitalino, a través de la Secretaría de Turismo, a vincularla con la actividad turística, razón por la que se instrumentó el programa Turismo Religioso que contiene tres subproductos.
El camino guadalupano, que incluye los lugares en que la Virgen de Guadalupe se apareció a Juan Diego, además de otros sitios que complementan el espíritu de la visita; Baluartes del catolicismo, en el cual los visitantes pueden apreciar la riqueza arquitectónica y de arte sacro manifiesta en los santuarios católicos de diversas épocas y finalmente, Caminos de la fe, que considera recorridos por templos budistas, judíos, mormones, metodistas y ortodoxos.
Afirmó que el programa Turismo Religioso que será presentado a través de Mis Raíces, integra 15 paquetes turísticos que se han trabajado con nueve turoperadores receptivos y que permitirán a los visitantes conocer los sitios más emblemáticos del catolicismo y de otras religiones en la CDMX y sus alrededores.
Además señaló que en un esfuerzo conjunto con el Consejo de Promoción Turística de México, Aeroméxico, la Cámara México-Americana de Comercio,Mexitours y Viajes Premier, la Sectur CDMX en 2014 lanzó el programa Mis Raíces, dirigido a los más de 33.5 millones de México-americanos radicados en los Estados Unidos.
Mis Raíces, añadió el responsable de la política turística del gobierno capitalino, cuenta con paquetes especialmente diseñados para conocer la cultura, gastronomía, historia y religiones de la Ciudad de México y del país. Dichos paquetes incluyen desde una hasta siete noches de estancia.
Torruco Marqués destacó que gracias al programa Mis Raíces –desde finales de 2014 y a lo largo de 2015— se han abierto nuevos vuelos y frecuencias desde Estados Unidos hacia la Ciudad de México, como los provenientes de Houston, Boston y Toronto, puestos en marcha por Aeroméxico y que ofrecen casi 3 mil 500 asientos adicionales por semana.
De acuerdo a información estadística de la U.S. Census Bureau 2009-2013, Los Ángeles cuenta con una población México-americana de 3.6 millones de personas, que representa el 76.5 por ciento del volumen hispano en la ciudad.
Mientras que Chicago posee 2.7 millones de habitantes, de los cuales casi 577 mil son México-americanos, lo que significa el 74.33 por ciento del total de su población hispana.
En 2014 volaron 411 mil pasajeros de Los Ángeles hacia el Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México, 7.2 por ciento del total de llegadas de pasajeros en vuelos internacionales; en tanto que 234 mil pasajeros provenientes de Chicago arribaron a la Ciudad de México, es decir, 4.1 por ciento del total de la llegadas de pasajeros internacionales.
