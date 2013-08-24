Por juan manuel hernandez

Durante el evento de la próxima semana, atenderán a las personas sin importar su situación migratoria

trabajadorNotimex

El consulado de México en McAllen, Texas, junto con agencias gubernamentales, organizaciones sociales y empresariales, llevará a cabo una semana de promoción de los derechos de los trabajadores y sus condiciones, sin importar su situación migratoria.

El representante consular de asuntos políticos, económicos y culturales, José Manuel Gutiérrez, informó que la semana de derechos laborales es una iniciativa que se realiza en torno al Día del Trabajo en Estados Unidos y que tiene como finalidad mejorar el conocimiento de los derechos de la comunidad latina.

Indicó que esta actividad se realizará del lunes 26 al viernes 30 de agosto en las instalaciones del Consulado de México, ubicado en la calle Broadway de la ciudad de McAllen.

Refirió que en dicho evento se darán a conocer las instancias a las cuales pueden acudir, en caso de alguna violación a sus derechos.

Los interesados pueden visitar la página web del consulado www.sre.gob.mx/mcallen o bien llamar al número telefónico 956-686-0244, para conocer el calendario de actividades durante la próxima semana.

Foto: Especial

