Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

La campaña lleva por nombre “Digamos no a la violencia” y es promovida por el gobierno  de Puebla

Violencia

25 de noviembre, Día de la eliminación de violencia vs la mujer.

Puebla.- Con el fin de crear conciencia en las familias, en los hombres y en las propias mujeres sobre el respeto que merece un ser humano, y el valor que se debe otorgar a una dama, el municipio de Atlixco anunció que llevará a cabo una serie de actividades.

Dicha campaña tiene como eslogan; “Digamos no a la violencia”.

Estas actividades se llevarán a cabo en coordinación entre el Ayuntamiento y el Instituto Municipal de la Mujer después de que el estado resultara dentro de las entidades donde más personas son víctimas de algún tipo de violencia física, emocional o patrimonial.

Con tal fin, hoy a las 17:00 horas proyectarán la película ‘Manos milagrosas’ y para el sábado se hablará de lo oportuno que es ‘Ser responsable y no víctima’ en el auditorio de Casa de cultura municipal.

Cabe mencionar que de acuerdo con el Instituto Municipal de la Mujer aproximadamente seis de cada 10 mujeres son maltratadas por familiares o parejas sentimentales.

Foto: Especial

