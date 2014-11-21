La campaña lleva por nombre “Digamos no a la violencia” y es promovida por el gobierno de Puebla
Puebla.- Con el fin de crear conciencia en las familias, en los hombres y en las propias mujeres sobre el respeto que merece un ser humano, y el valor que se debe otorgar a una dama, el municipio de Atlixco anunció que llevará a cabo una serie de actividades.
Dicha campaña tiene como eslogan; “Digamos no a la violencia”.
Estas actividades se llevarán a cabo en coordinación entre el Ayuntamiento y el Instituto Municipal de la Mujer después de que el estado resultara dentro de las entidades donde más personas son víctimas de algún tipo de violencia física, emocional o patrimonial.
Con tal fin, hoy a las 17:00 horas proyectarán la película ‘Manos milagrosas’ y para el sábado se hablará de lo oportuno que es ‘Ser responsable y no víctima’ en el auditorio de Casa de cultura municipal.
Cabe mencionar que de acuerdo con el Instituto Municipal de la Mujer aproximadamente seis de cada 10 mujeres son maltratadas por familiares o parejas sentimentales.
Foto: Especial
