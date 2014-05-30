Por César Fabián Perez

Este viernes es el último día para inscribirse para participar en la elección primaria federal

07-ny

VE POR LOS LATINOS. Participa en la elección primaria federal de junio próximo.

Redacción

Nueva York.- Autoridades de la Ciudad de los Rascacielos recor­daron a los residentes que este viernes es el último día para inscribirse para participar en la elección primaria federal.

También mencionaron que la oficina ejecutiva, en la que pueden hacer su registro en per­sona está localizada en el 32 de Broadway, 7º Piso, NY.

Dicho sitio permanecerá abierto hasta la medianoche el 30 de Mayo del 2014 para recibir las aplicaciones de votantes.

Si no recibes un aviso de aprobación de la Junta de Elecciones dentro de 20 días después de la sumisión del formulario llama a los siguien­tes números: 1-(866)-V-O-T-E-N-Y-C (1-866-868-3692) dentro de la Gran Manzana o al 1(212)-V-O-T-E-N-Y-C (212-868-3692) si radicas fuera de la Urbe de Hierro.

2 mil 336 hispanos se calcula pueden sufragar en la ciudad de NY.

Foto: Especial

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.