Este viernes es el último día para inscribirse para participar en la elección primaria federal
Redacción
Nueva York.- Autoridades de la Ciudad de los Rascacielos recordaron a los residentes que este viernes es el último día para inscribirse para participar en la elección primaria federal.
También mencionaron que la oficina ejecutiva, en la que pueden hacer su registro en persona está localizada en el 32 de Broadway, 7º Piso, NY.
Dicho sitio permanecerá abierto hasta la medianoche el 30 de Mayo del 2014 para recibir las aplicaciones de votantes.
Si no recibes un aviso de aprobación de la Junta de Elecciones dentro de 20 días después de la sumisión del formulario llama a los siguientes números: 1-(866)-V-O-T-E-N-Y-C (1-866-868-3692) dentro de la Gran Manzana o al 1(212)-V-O-T-E-N-Y-C (212-868-3692) si radicas fuera de la Urbe de Hierro.
2 mil 336 hispanos se calcula pueden sufragar en la ciudad de NY.
Foto: Especial
