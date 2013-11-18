Las licencias entrarán en vigor en mayo próximo y no podrán ser usadas para trámites oficiales
Notimex
Washington.- El alcalde de Washington, Vincent Gray, promulgó hoy la iniciativa para la expedición de licencias de conducir a todos los residentes de la capital, sin importar su situación migratoria, incluidos los inmigrantes indocumentados.
Las licencias, que entrarán en vigor el 1 de mayo del próximo año, estarán sin embargo marcadas con la leyenda “No Válida Para Propósitos Oficiales”, en caso que las personas no puedan comprobar que se encuentran residiendo legalmente en la zona capitalina.
En respuesta, el gobierno mexicano saludó la firma de la llamada District of Columbia Drivers Safety Amendment Act of 2013″ (Ley de Seguridad de los Conductores del Distrito de Columbia).
“Damos la bienvenida a este esfuerzo y al trabajo desplegado por todos los involucrados para alcanzar tal propósito, que se traduce como un reconocimiento a las contribuciones de los migrantes y contribuye a la defensa de sus derechos”, señaló la sección consular de la embajada de México en Washington.
La ley fue un compromiso en relación con la propuesta aprobada por el mismo Consejo el año pasado, bajo la cual no habría habido diferencia entre las licencias emitidas a un residente o ciudadano, que a un inmigrante indocumentado.
De haber sido aprobada la versión original, el Consejo tenía el potencial de contravenir las leyes federales.
Los estados de California y Maryland aprobaron recientemente iniciativas similares que permiten licencias de manejo con marcas especiales para quienes no documentan su situación legal en los estados. Otros ocho estados tienen ordenanzas similares.
Estadísticas independientes muestran que las personas sin licencia de manejo tienen cinco veces más probabilidades de estar implicadas en un accidente automovilístico fatal.
Foto: Especial
