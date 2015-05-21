Trabajadores de comida rápida exigieron que se apruebe el pago mínimo de 15 dólares por hora

Perla Guzmán

Nueva York.– Dos horas antes que iniciara la primera audiencia de la Junta Salarial, decenas de trabajadores de restaurantes de comida rápida se manifestaron frente a las oficinas del Departamento de Trabajo en Manhattan, para exigir que se aumente el pago por hora en el estado, principalmente en la ciudad, donde la vida es más costosa.

En el evento, realizado en Varick Street, los empleados de fast food contaron con el respaldo del contralor de NY, Scott Stringer y la vicegobernadora, Kathy Hochul, sindicatos y activistas.

El mexicano Julián Muñoz, quien labora en un KFC comentó que ha logrado estudiar gracias a becas, ya que lo que gana no le permitiría pagar su escuela y los gastos básicos.

“La gente cree que sólo somos jóvenes los que trabajamos en esto, pero no. Somos estudiantes y personas que tienen familias que mantener. ¿Cómo es posible que ellos (las compañías) ganen millonadas y nos paguen esto?”, dijo.

Por su parte, el contralor mencionó que el pago de 15 dólares es una necesidad.

“Tenemos que mejorar esta ciudad. Esto no es un salario mínimo, esto es un salario de esclavos (…) si queremos hacer crecer a la ciudad no podemos dar un salario de 10 u 11 necesitamos uno de 15 dólares, no menos”, agregó.

En tanto, trabajadores de las franquicias de  Papa John’s comentaron que en 10 años sólo han tenido un aumento de 8.75 a 9 dólares por hora.

“No se puede vivir así. Estamos hartos de trabajar duro y aún así no saber si podremos pagar la escuela de nuestros hijos”, detalló el peruano Marco Apolo, quien añadió que seguirá participando en futuros mítines.

Foto: Cortesía Fast Food Forward

