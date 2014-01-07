Luis Gabriel Rey indicó que siempre se piensa que a los equipos grandes se les ayuda
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Los ataques que se han dado hacia el equipo América, tras errores arbitrales que pudieron afectar a otros clubes cuando lo han enfrentado, son en parte del celo que genera, considera Luis Gabriel Rey.
“Parte de eso, la gran envidia hacia este club, aunque también no digo que siempre sea así, pero existe esa forma de pensar que a los equipos grandes se les ayuda”, indicó el ariete.
Agregó que al equipo no le afectan las críticas como las que hizo Ricardo Ferretti, en el sentido que “América juega con 12”, refiriéndose también a los árbitros.
“Nos dedicamos a jugar, fuera de lo que digan los técnicos y jugadores, lo más importante es que el equipo siga demostrando la capacidad futbolística. El equipo hizo un buen trabajo, fue mejor que Tigres y de los árbitros no hablamos, nos dedicamos a jugar “, explicó.
Luis Gabriel Rey observó que al demeritar la labor de los silbantes queda en entredicho lo que hacen ‘Las Águilas’ en la cancha, pero recordó que ellos también se han visto afectados en diversas ocasiones.
“Sí lo vemos así (se les demerita), pero también hay que decir que hemos sido perjudicados, pero es parte del arbitraje y no de nosotros, así que en eso no nos metemos”, apuntó.
Asimismo, el ex jugador de equipos como Atlante, Morelia y Pachuca consideró que América se debe dedicar a jugar “y el tema arbitral que lo defienda el cuerpo técnico y directiva”.
Foto: Mexsport
