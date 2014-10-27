El Instituto Nacional de Migración establece el Comité Estatal del Programa Paisano Operativo Invierno 2014
Notimex
El Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) instaló este lunes el Comité Estatal del Programa Paisano Operativo Invierno 2014, que proyecta atender a los connacionales que se espera lleguen y transiten por Nuevo León en la próxima temporada decembrina.
El delegado del INM en la entidad, Luis Gerardo Islas González, indicó que el operativo iniciará a partir del 1 de noviembre de 2014 y se extenderá hasta el 8 de enero de 2015 con asistencia y apoyo a caravanas de paisanos, en coordinación con autoridades estatales, federales y municipales.
Manifestó que en este operativo se recibirá, dará seguimiento y canalizarán las quejas y peticiones de ayuda presentadas por los connacionales.
Acompañado de representantes de dependencias de los tres niveles de gobierno y corporaciones de protección civil, de seguridad y militares, el funcionario del INM manifestó que se distribuirán 18 mil ejemplares de la Guía Paisano en Nuevo León.
Mencionó que además se repartirán otras 21 mil mini guías con consejos de utilidad para aquellos connacionales que viajan vía aérea, y se contará con apoyo de líneas aéreas y consulados.
Explicó que se instalarán tres módulos fijos en el aeropuerto Mariano Escobedo y en la Central de Autobuses, así como seis puntos de observación en diferentes lugares del estado, y dos paraderos de descanso en la carretera Matehuala-Saltillo y la carretera a Colombia.
Aproximadamente 90 elementos trabajarán de forma directa en el operativo, mientras que de manera indirecta se rebasarán los tres mil, remarcó Islas González.
El funcionario precisó que no se tendrá ningún tipo de consideración para quien se aparte de la ley.
Indicó que para obtener información o hacer denuncias contra algún funcionario o servidor público por abuso o irregularidad cometida, se ponen a disposición el correo [email protected], el portal www.paisano.gob.mx y los números gratuitos del programa desde México 01 800 201 85 42, y desde Estados Unidos 1 877 210 94 69.
Foto: Especial
