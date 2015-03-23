El equipo de Andrés Guardado fue derrotado por el Feyenoord
Redacción.– Con el título de la Eredivisie prácticamente amarrado, el PSV se dio el lujo de caer por cuarta ocasión en la temporada en su visita al Feyenoord por marcador de 2-1, duelo en el que Andrés Guardado disputó los 90 minutos.
Después de 28 jornadas disputadas, los pupilos de Phillip Cocu han cosechado 70 puntos, mientras que Feyenoord alcanzó las 54 unidades y metió presión al escolta Ajax, que ostenta 62.
En menos de cinco minutos, los de Rótterdam vacunaron dos veces al lider por conducto del joven de 21 años, Anass Achahbar (59 y 63), luego del constante asedio que ejercían sobre la portería custodiada por Jeroen Zoet.
El Principito y compañía no se daban abasto tratando de desbaratar las jugadas de peligro de sus rivales y echaron de menos la efectividad de sus artilleros Memphis Depay y Luuk de Jong, quienes encabezan la tabla de goleo del torneo.
Después de ese doble golpe que recibieron, los de Eindhoven trataron de reaccionar y recortaron distancia a través del propio Depay, que antes de que cayera el segundo gol, desperdició la oportunidad del empate a uno.
Su anotación sólo reafirmó su liderato goleador con 17 tantos en el torneo.
Foto: Especial
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web site daily, this website is in fact
good and the people are in fact sharing nice thoughts.
Yes! Finally something about business coaching
taking.
Why visitors still use to read news papers when in this technological world everything
is available on net?
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you
get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you protect against it,
any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving
me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for mlm marketing series
I like what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to
my own blogroll.
I have been browsing online greater than three hours these days, yet I never found any fascinating article like yours.
It is lovely price enough for me. In my view, if all
site owners and bloggers made good content material as you
did, the internet will likely be much more useful than ever before.
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog.
I’m hoping to view the same high-grade blog
posts by you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my
own website now 😉
Article writing is also a fun, if you know then you can write or else it is complex to write.