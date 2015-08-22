Notimex
PSV Eindhoven volvió a empatar en la liga holandesa, esta vez fue ante el SC Heerenveen por marcador de 1-1 en el estadio Abe Lenstra, donde el mexicano Andrés Guardado completó el duelo, mientras que Héctor Moreno fue descartado de la convocatoria.
El actual campeón de la Eredivisie ha tenido dificultades en el inicio de la campaña, dado a que acumula dos igualadas y una victoria, con lo que se ubica en quinto lugar general con cinco unidades de nueve puntos disputados hasta el momento.
La escuadra local dominó la primera parte con un orden que le impedía al PSV mostrar su mejor versión, y desde muy temprano en el compromiso el arquero Jeroen Zoet comenzó a tener trabajo con cierta colaboración de errores de los atacantes que pudieron haber conseguido la ventaja en un par de ocasiones antes del descanso.
Las emociones se guardaron para la segunda mitad, en la que Heerenveen siguió presionando hasta tomar la delantera 1-0 gracias a un gol del defensa Caner Cavlan desde el manchón penal al minuto 55.
Los campeones holandeses no tardaron en reaccionar y 11 minutos más tarde, al 66’, Adam Maher alcanzó a bajar un pase largo con la cabeza dejando el esférico en el área a Luuk de Jong, quien fusiló sin marca alguna al guardameta para el 1-1 y el empate definitivo.
En este encuentro el mediocampista mexicano Andrés Guardado disputó los 90 minutos mientras que el defensa Héctor Moreno ni siquiera fue convocado por decisión del estratega Phillip Cocu.
