Por Jose Manuel Gutierrez Lopez

El congreso poblano aprobó la iniciativa de ley que permitirá a los policías disparar

La oposición criticó la medida aprobada

La oposición criticó la medida aprobada

Redacción

Puebla.– El congreso de Puebla aprobó la iniciativa de ley presentada por el Gobernador Rafael Moreno Valle, en la que se regula el uso de la fuerza pública, en la que destaca que la policía podrá usar armas de fuego en caso de agresión a elementos o a tercero durante las manifestaciones.

El legislativo poblano analizó la propuesta de Moreno Valle durante siete días, y el día de ayer fue aprobada por 32 votos a favor, mientras que solo cinco diputados se opusieron a ella.

Legisladores de los partidos del Trabajo (PT), Verde Ecologista de México (PVEM) y Movimiento Ciudadano, criticaron la nueva ley, calificándola de represora.

