Los universitarios complicaron su pase a la Liguilla tras empatar sin goles ante Veracruz; la ofensiva no produce
Redacción @DDMexico
Pumas no pasó del empate sin goles ante Veracruz y quedó sin muchas posibilidades de acceder a la Liguilla. Además de prácticamente sentenciar su eliminación, el conjunto de la UNAM alargó su mala racha sin ganar en el Olímpico Universitario de ya casi siete meses.
Conscientes de su necesidad de ganar, los universitarios tomaron la iniciativa desde el comienzo y mostraron determinación para atacar durante todo el encuentro, pero no salieron con la puntería afinada y desperdiciaron todas las chances que generaron.
A pesar de que los escualos salieron a no perder, también se encontraron con algunas opciones peligrosas. El equipo auriazul llegó a 18 puntos y suma cinco empates y dos derrotas; mientras que Tiburones llegó a 15.
Con el paso de los minutos la desesperación comenzó a pegar en el cuadro universitario que sacó como recurso los disparos de larga distancia que pasaban muy por arriba de la meta defendida por Edgar Hernández.
La afición universitaria despertó del letargo hasta el minuto 40 tras un disparo cruzado que impactó el poste izquierdo de la meta veracruzana en la aproximación más clara de Pumas en el primer lapso.
La parte complementaria no cambió mucho, con un cuadro auriazul insistente ante el marco enemigo, pero sin tener la tranquilidad para definir, y un once visitante defendiendo con todo en espera del error.
Al final, Veracruz también tuvo su ocasión para llevarse la victoria cuando Luis Alberto Sánchez sacó disparo que pegó en la horquilla para que Pumas respirara tranquilo.
En el último suspiro del partido los jarochos salvaron su meta en la línea de gol en una jugada por elevación de los universitarios.
Foto: Mexsport
It’s really a great and helpful piece of info. I’m glad
that you just shared this useful info with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
hello there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up anything new
from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues using this website,
as I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get
it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting
is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently affect
your placement in google and can damage your quality score
if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more
of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this again soon.
Its such as you read my thoughts! You seem to know a lot approximately this,
such as you wrote the e-book in it or something. I think that you
could do with some percent to force the message
house a little bit, however instead of that, that is fantastic blog.
A great read. I will definitely be back.
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I may just I desire to counsel you few attention-grabbing issues or suggestions.
Maybe you could write next articles referring
to this article. I want to learn even more things about it!
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m now not sure whether
or not this submit is written by him as nobody else understand such unique approximately my
difficulty. You are wonderful! Thank you!
Hello to every , for the reason that I am in fact eager of reading
this blog’s post to be updated regularly. It carries good stuff.
Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of information on your blog.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hi there, You’ve performed a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and for my part recommend to my friends.
I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post. Thank you
for supplying this information.
Outstanding story there. What occurred after? Good luck!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say
that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will
be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
It is the best time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy.
I have learn this put up and if I may I wish to recommend you few interesting things
or tips. Maybe you can write next articles relating to this
article. I want to learn more things about it!
Wow, incredible weblog layout! How long have you
been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy.
The whole look of your website is great, let alone the content!
I just couldn’t depart your website before suggesting that I really loved the standard info a person supply
in your guests? Is gonna be back incessantly to check up on new posts