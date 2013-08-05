En la Copa MX
Notimex
México.- En busca de un triunfo que le devuelva la confianza, Pumas de la UNAM recibirá este martes a Leones Negros de la UdeG en el partido de vuelta de la Llave Uno de la Copa MX, a jugarse en el estadio Olímpico Universitario a las 21:00 horas.
En el primer partido que disputaron estos equipos en el estadio Jalisco no se hicieron daño y terminaron empatados sin goles, por lo que ahora, Pumas está ante la posibilidad de llevarse el triunfo y sumar cuatro unidades por el punto extra en duelo del Grupo Cinco.
Pumas y Leones suman apenas una unidad en el sector que encabeza el Querétaro con tres, donde Atlético San Luis aparece en el fondo sin unidades. Gallos y el cuadro potosino se miden también este martes, pero a las 19:00 horas en La Corregidora.
El conjunto queretano llega con la ventaja de 1-0 en su duelo anterior y espera poder cerrar con otro triunfo cuando reciba la visita del San Luis, con el objetivo de mantenerse en la cima del sector, pues podría llegar a siete unidades.
Partidos de la Copa MX a disputarse este martes:
Partido Hora Estadio
Lobos BUAP – Pachuca 19:00 Universitario BUAP
Jaguares Chiapas – Delfines del Carmen 19:00 Víctor M. Reyna
Querétaro – Atlético San Luis 19:00 La Corregidora
Zacatepec – Santos Laguna 21:00 Centenario
Pumas UNAM – Leones Negros 21:00 Olímpico
Estudiantes Tecos – Atlas 21:00 3 de marzo
