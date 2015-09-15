Por Perla Guzmán Follow @perla_ddmusa
Florida.- “Queremos que el Papa sea nuestra voz, la voz de los migrantes”, dijo Ada Bermejo, co-fundadora de Dreamers’ Moms, asociación que junto con otras organizaciones promigrantes ha preparado una caminata de cien mujeres que recorrerán cien millas hacia Washington, con el fin de solicitarle al Papa que pida la promulgación de una reforma migratoria.
“Llevaremos cartas de la comunidad y la petición que desde 2013 tenemos en change. org en la que rogamos al Sumo Pontífice que intente tocar los corazones del presidente Barack Obama y los congresistas para que salgamos de las sombras, dejemos el miedo atrás y nos reencontremos con nuestras familias”, comentó Bermejo, quien en 2001 dejó Argentina para reunirse con su esposo en Estados Unidos, aunque ella no contaba con documentación legal.
La hispana aseguró que lo importante de esta caminata no es la cantidad de personas que la realiza, sino el número de personas que representan, pues cada paso que se dará será uno hacia un mejor futuro para todos los indocumentados.
“No camino solamente porque sueño con ver a mi mamá y mi hermano en Argentina, o por volver a ser maestra con todas las de la ley. Voy en representación de todas las mujeres migrantes que aportamos a la economía de EU, generando empleos y pagando taxes que realizamos trabajos a favor de la comunidad y que cooperamos para hacer que el país sea lo que es. Nosotros somos la base”, aseguró.
Detalló que la caminata empezará hoy afuera del centro de detención en York, Pensilvania donde algunas de las mujeres tienen a familiares detenidos, luego continuará a Baltimore, Maryland y terminará en Washington D.C. , sitio en el que harán una vigilia, en víspera de la reunión que el Papa sostendrá con el presidente Barack Obama en la Casa Blanca.
Explicó que durante el recorrido, las mujeres visitarán algunas iglesias y organizaciones comunitarias en donde compartirán sus testimonios.
“Por parte de Dreamers’ Moms iremos tres mexicanas, tres argentinas, tres bolivianas y una uruguaya.
Todas queremos una revisión a la ley de migración porque no sirve y es obsoleta. Queremos terminar con la discriminación, disminuir el número de migrantes en centros de detención y que todos seamos tratados con justicia y dignidad”, finalizó.
