Anotó 103 goles y logró cuatro títulos en México
Redacción
México DF.- Christian Rogelio Benítez Betancourt jugó en Ecuador, Inglaterra y se disponía a jugar en Catar, pero sus mayores logros los cosechó en nuestro país, pues se consolidó como uno de los mayores goleadores del futbol mexicano con 103 anotaciones y cuatro títulos durante su paso por los clubes Santos Laguna y América.
Nacido en Quito el primero de mayo de 1986, Benítez fue criado en cuna de futbolistas ya que su padre, Ermen ‘Pantera’ Benítez, fue también un notable goleador ecuatoriano que logró 191 goles en los torneos serie A de su país.
Christian no estaba solo en México, pues también jugaba en nuestro país su hermano, Ronny Benítez, quien participa con el Atlante luego de su paso por Santos Laguna, sin igualar las habilidades de su hermano mayor.
Fue apenas el pasado 27 de abril cuando Christian burló a dos defensas del Pachuca y les anotó un gol en sus narices, para coronarse con el tercer título individual de goleo.
Además de los 103 goles, cosechó cuatro títulos de máximo anotador y hasta su partida de nuestro país ocupaba el séptimo lugar en la lista de los grandes goleadores sudamericanos. También fue el primero en lograr tres campeonatos consecutivos de goleo.
Apenas este año fichó con el club qatarí El Jaish SC, justo cuando se consolidaba como el ídolo de la afición americanista, que le tiene un gran cariño y respeto por su carácter y sus habilidades deportivas.
En sus cuatro torneos con las Águilas anotó 52 goles y dio ocho pases para gol, quedando solo por debajo de Salvador Cabañas, quien anotó 66 goles, pero en ocho torneos, la mitad de los que jugó ‘Chucho’.
Foto: Facebook
