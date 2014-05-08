El ‘César del boxeo’ espera que De la Hoya y Bob Arum limen asperezas para que en un futuro se vea a su hijo contra Álvarez
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- La ‘Leyenda del boxeo’, Julio César Chávez alzó la voz y le pidió a Óscar de la Hoya comience a negociar un combate entre el mayor de sus hijos, Julio César Chávez Jr., y Saúl Álvarez, dados los acercamientos que ha habido entre las promotoras Top Rank y Golden Boy Promotions.
Sin embargo, a pesar de los deseos del ‘César del Boxeo’ la pelea no parece tener una fecha cercana, pues el ‘Canelo’ ya tiene rival para el 12 de julio próximo: peleará contra el cubano Erislandy Lara.
Hace un par de días, Óscar De la Hoya comenzó a limar asperezas en su relación hacia Bob Arum, por lo que Chávez padre le pidió que comenzara a pensar en un combate entre dos de los púgiles más populares que hay actualmente en México.
“Ya que vas a promover con Arum, hagamos la pelea entre mi hijo (Julio César Chávez Jr.) y el ‘Canelo’”, dijo Chávez padre.
De la Hoya respondió que cualquier cosa es posible si se negocia en la mesa.
Incluso, el otro hijo de Chávez, Omar, publicó en redes sociales que tanto él como su hermano dejaron la empresa Zanfer, por motivos que no le gustaría decir y se mostró abierto a hablar con el ‘Canelo’ Álvarez para un posible combate.
Ofrece disculpas
Luego de haber insultado a los mexicanos tras derrotar a Carlos Molina el pasado sábado en Las Vegas, Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner admitió su error y reculó en sus declaraciones.
Al parecer alguien tuvo una plática con el ex campeón Welter de la AMB, pues no dudó en disculparse por su comentario racista que fue escuchado por las miles de personas que vieron la velada encabezada por Floyd Mayweather Jr. y Marcos Maidana.
Tras su victoria ante Molina, ‘The Problem’, dijo: “Soy Adrien Broner y puedo vencer a los p***** mexicanos”, lo que de inmediato generó la rechifla de los aficionados que se dieron cita en el MGM Grand Garden de Las Vegas.
Foto: Especial
