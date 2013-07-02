Los Tiburones Rojos planean en grande su regreso a Primera División
A unos días de que comience la nueva aventura para los Tiburones Rojos del Veracruz en Primera División, la directiva estaría buscando realizar un golpe mediático para conmemorar dicho suceso.
El cuadro jarocho, que tomará el lugar del recién ascendido y desaparecido La Piedad, desea que Lionel Messi juegue en el estadio Luis ‘Pirata’ De la Fuente.
A pesar de lo descabellado que esto suena, pues el Barcelona descarta que el delantero argentino esté a la venta, la situación se centra en que el Veracruz desea que venga a México, pero para disputar un encuentro amistoso para celebrar un nuevo ascenso a la Liga MX.
De este modo, los directivos del club escualo tendrían que pagarle casi 3 millones de dólares a la Asociación del Futbol Argentino (AFA) para que la selección de ese país realice el viaje y dispute el cotejo.
Conforme pasen los días se confirmará esto, pues el duelo se daría en Fecha FIFA, el próximo 6 de septiembre, y el Barcelona tendría que prestar a Leo Messi obligatoriamente.
