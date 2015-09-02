El “Teatro de los sueños” infestado de roedores
Jonathan Castillo
Old Trafford, está infestado de ratas aunque usted no lo crea y no es de “Ripley’s”. Dicho inmueble histórico que se creía intocable por este tipo de sucesos, no cumpliría con las normas que lo acrediten como zona de cinco estrellas.
La razón principal es porque no cumple con las medidas sanitarias estrictas que garanticen su Plus valía en Inglaterra.
El día de hoy, el escenario donde se ha visto la gloria de los “red devil´s”, fue sometido a las pruebas rigoristas para poder acreditar el recinto con las 5 “brillantes”, pero otra vez no pasó el examen y seguirá sin ser reconocido categóricamente en el mundo, sin importar los títulos de liga, copa o champions.
El punto donde han habido más quejas sobre presencia de ratas es en el Red Cafe, restaurante del campo. Según el informe de control de plagas, recalca que existen orificios en las puertas de la cocina y se necesita reemplazar de manera inmediata, ya que estos pequeños amigos ingresan con accesibilidad donde se crea el arte culinario, tipo “Ratatouille”.
El estadio del Watford, se una al coliseo rojo por incumplimiento de normas de higiene.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a
bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog.
An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
I am curious to find out what blog system you happen to be utilizing?
I’m having some small security issues with my latest website and I would like to find something more
risk-free. Do you have any solutions?
Hey I am so glad I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was
researching on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just
like to say thanks a lot for a remarkable post and a all
round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look
over it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the superb work.
I visited many web sites except the audio quality for audio songs present at this web site is in fact superb.