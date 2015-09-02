El “Teatro de los sueños” infestado de roedores

Jonathan Castillo

Old Trafford, está infestado de ratas aunque usted no lo crea y no es de “Ripley’s”. Dicho inmueble histórico que se creía intocable por este tipo de sucesos, no cumpliría con las normas que lo acrediten como zona de cinco estrellas.

La razón principal es porque no cumple con las medidas sanitarias estrictas que garanticen su Plus valía en Inglaterra.

El día de hoy, el escenario donde se ha visto la gloria de los “red devil´s”, fue sometido a las pruebas rigoristas para poder acreditar el recinto con las 5 “brillantes”, pero otra vez no pasó el examen y seguirá sin ser reconocido categóricamente en el mundo, sin importar los títulos de liga, copa o champions.

El punto donde han habido más quejas sobre presencia de ratas es en el Red Cafe, restaurante del campo. Según el informe de control de plagas, recalca que existen orificios en las puertas de la cocina y se necesita reemplazar de manera inmediata, ya que estos pequeños amigos ingresan con accesibilidad donde se crea el arte culinario, tipo “Ratatouille”.

El estadio del Watford, se una al coliseo rojo por incumplimiento de normas de higiene.