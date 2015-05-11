La Champions League es el único título que pueden ganar los madrileños

AP

Mientras todas las miradas apuntan a Múnich, donde el Bayern buscará remontar una desventaja de tres goles ante Barcelona el martes, Real Madrid prepara su arsenal para hacerle frente al día siguiente a Juventus decidido a dar vuelta un 2-1 en contra y avanzar a su segunda final seguida en la Liga de Campeones.

A Real Madrid le bastará ganar 1-0 para dejar en el camino a la Juve gracias al gol de Cristiano Ronaldo como visitante. Pero si los italianos anotan, se le complicarán las cosas a los dueños de casa, que en el choque de ida tuvieron dificultades para frenar los contragolpes de Alvaro Morata y Carlos Tevez, autores de los goles italianos.

El equipo merengue cuenta con un Cristiano Ronaldo que lleva 54 goles esta temporada y que siempre dice presente en los momentos decisivos. El fin de semana, sin embargo, el portugués malogró un penal y Real Madrid apenas pudo empatar 2-2 con Valencia, con lo que le entregó prácticamente en bandeja la liga española a Barcelona, que a dos fechas del final le lleva cuatro puntos.

Dado que Real Madrid fue eliminado de la Copa del Rey por Atlético de Madrid, la Champions League es el único título que pueden ganar los madrileños, cuya hinchada no oculta su malestar y el sábado le dijo de todo al arquero Iker Casillas.

El técnico merengue Carlo Ancelotti, que podría tambalearse si no le da al club su 11mo campeonato europeo y cierra la temporada sin un solo título, echará de menos a Luka Modric, descartado por lesión, y no sabe si podrá contar con Tony Kross, quien sufrió un duro golpe en la cadera ante Valencia, ni con Karim Benzema, que viene de una prolongada lesión.

El italiano experimentó con Sergio Ramos como volante en lugar de Modric en el partido de ida y los resultados no fueron alentadores. Pero no descarta volver a usar la misma fórmula, especialmente si Kroos no está disponible.

El técnico juventino Massimiliano Allegri, en cambio, tiene a todos sus jugadores disponibles y se dio el lujo de darle descanso a varias figuras durante el fin de semana en vista de que los bianconeri ya se aseguraron su cuarto scudetto consecutivo.

Juventus ganó el duelo de ida sin su fenomenal volante Paul Pogba, ausente por una lesión. El francés reapareció el sábado y jugó una hora.

“¿Qué si estoy listo para Madrid? ¡Siempre estoy listo!”, afirmó el jugador. “Sabemos que va a ser difícil. Juegan en casa, pero haremos lo posible por ganar este partido”.