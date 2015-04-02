El anuncio fue difundido por la secretaría de Gobernación
Redacción
Hidalgo, Morelos, Tabasco y Coahuila recibirán subsidios para fortalecer las instituciones de seguridad pública en materia de mando policial, informó la Secretaría de Gobernación (Segob).
Morelos obtendrá 69 millones 783 mil 852 pesos (4 millones 652 mil dólares), Hidalgo, 68 millones 480 mil 536 pesos (4 millones 565 mil dólares); Tabasco, 68 millones 170 mil 371 pesos (4 millones 5444 mil dólares) y Coahuila recibirá 81 millones 276 mil 332 (5 millones 184 mil dólares), estos recursos serán entregados en tres disposiciones.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
