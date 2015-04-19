Cientos de personas se reunieron hoy en el sitio que sufriera los ataques
Notimex
Cientos de personas se reunieron hoy en el sitio que sufriera los ataques con explosivos perpetrados en 1995 por Timothy McVeigh y por un cómplice en la ciudad de Oklahoma, que causaron la muerte de 168 personas.
La reunión de ciudadanos fue realizada frente al edificio del museo construido como memorial de la tragedia que destruyó el edificio del gobierno federal Alfred Murrah, frente al cual fueron alineadas 168 sillas vacías en honor a las víctimas.
Los asientos vacíos fueron decorados con flores, osos de peluche y otros recuerdos, mientras que los nombres de las víctimas eran leídos por familiares, así como por trabajadores del edificio siniestrados y por los sobrevivientes.
En el acto se dieron cita el expresidente de Estados Unidos, William Clinton, así como la gobernadora de Oklahoma, Mary Fallin, y el alcalde de la ciudad de Oklahoma, Mick Cornett.
“Fueron 60 minutos de terror. Pero nuestras mejores horas han durado 20 años. La ciudad ha progresado de una manera en que ninguno de nosotros pudo haber previsto”, dijo al alcalde Cornett.
McVeigh, un soldado veterano con fuertes opiniones en contra del gobierno de Estados Unidos, realizó el ataque como venganza por el enfrentamiento de 1993 entre fuerzas del Buró Federal de Investigaciones (FBI) y una secta en la ciudad de Waco, en Texas.
McVeigh fue sentenciado a la pena de muerte en 1997 y ejecutado cuatro años más tarde, mientras que su cómplice, Terry Nichols, fue sentenciado a purgar varias condenas de cadena perpetua.
