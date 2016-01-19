Autoridades escolares de algunos condados de Estados Unidos iniciaron una campaña de acercamiento a las familias de inmigrantes hispanoparlantes, por el temor a que las redadas migratorias afecten la asistencia de sus hijos a la escuela.
La Oficina de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE) inició el mes pasado una serie de polémicas redadas para ubicar a niños y padres centroamericanos que ignoraron alguna fase de sus procesos migratorios dentro de Estados Unidos.
En Maryland, el superintendente interino del Sistema de Educación Pública del Condado de Montgomery, Larry Bowers, contactó a jefes de familia para tranquilizar a la comunidad preocupada por las redadas.
“Mi administración y yo hemos monitoreado de cerca la nueva iniciativa de la oficina de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE), lo que ha llevado a algunos en nuestra comunidad a expresar preocupación por la seguridad de sus hijos”, señaló Bowers.
El área metropolitana de Washington alberga a un alto número de inmigrantes centroamericanos, especialmente de El Salvador, una de las naciones de origen de inmigrantes que registran un nuevo repunte en su intento de llegar a Estados Unidos.
“Creo firmemente que las autoridades federales respetarán nuestras escuelas como zonas sensibles, donde no ocurrirán entrevistas, búsquedas o vigilancia”, indicó Bowers en su misiva a los padres de familia.
Pero “como medida de precaución trabajamos con nuestros directores y personal para asegurar que nuestras escuelas sean lugares seguros para que todos nuestros estudiantes vengan a aprender, sin importar su estatus migratorio”, añadió.
Hasta el momento, 121 inmigrantes procedentes de Honduras, Guatemala y El Salvador han sido detenidos por elementos del ICE y llevados a centros de detención migratoria en Texas.
Aunque miembros de la comunidad de inmigrantes han externado temor a ser arrestados en las redadas, no existen evidencias de que las operaciones del ICE hayan tenido un impacto significativo en la asistencia escolar de manera generalizada.
“Doy las gracias a nuestras familias por enviar a los estudiantes a la escuela todos los días para asegurar que no se atrasen en sus estudios y para que podamos seguir apoyándolos”, indicó Bowers.
“Gracias por su firme compromiso con la educación y su asociación con nuestras escuelas”, finalizó en su misiva a los padres de familia latinos.
Al menos 145 legisladores demócratas urgieron la semana pasada al presidente estadunidense Barack Obama a suspender las redadas y las deportaciones de inmigrantes centroamericanos.
En una carta dirigida al mandatario, los legisladores que han sido aliados de Obama en iniciativas como la reforma de salud, rompieron filas con el presidente y demandaron un trato humanitario y un proceso legal para los inmigrantes que huyen de la violencia.
Un día después de la carta, la administración Obama puso en marcha un plan para procesar en terceros los casos de centroamericanos que busquen asilo político en Estados Unidos, pero no ha hecho pronunciamientos sobre las redadas.
(Notimex)
