Andrea Legarreta, conductora del programa matutino “Hoy”, ha sido víctima de los usuarios en redes sociales que se han bufado de ella al opinar sobre la devaluación del peso frente al dólar, lo cual la hizo merecedora de críticas y hasta de memes.
El mal atinado comentario fue realizado el martes por la mañana, en el que Legarreta manifestó: “El que suba el dólar no afecta a los mexicanos, y sube por culpa de las economías de otros países que están mal, no es por culpa de nuestro gobierno”, expresó.
Esto desató una ola de críticas en redes sociales y más en la cuenta de Twitter de la también actriz y esposa del cantante Erik Rubín, por lo que Andrea decidió explicar lo que había ocurrido en un comunicado en el que explicó que el comentario fue pagado y que ella sólo fue una “vocera”.
“El programa como cualquier revista tiene también anunciantes y menciones de todo tipo y dichas menciones son textos escritos por LOS ANUNCIANTES”, dice en dicho texto.
Más tarde eliminó esa imagen y hoy al medio día volvió a lanzar un tuit en el que dijo lo siguiente:
Sin embargo, esto no terminó ahí, pues desde ayer han comenzando a circular memes sobre el fatídico comentario de la conductora, que deseará pensar dos veces lo que dice, aunque esté en el guión del programa. Y como la creatividad del mexicano es genial, aquí les dejamos los mejores memes.
