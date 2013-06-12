Legisladores votaron a favor de debatir un histórico proyecto que ofrece la posibilidad de rehacer el sistema migratorio de Estados Unidos y otorgar la eventual ciudadanía a millones de personas.
Washington.- Con un inesperado resultado de 82 votos contra 15, el Senado de Estados Unidos dio ayer un contundente respaldo al proyecto bipartidista (S.744), que plantea la posibilidad de legalizar a los 11 millones de inmigrantes indocumentados que viven en el país.
Pese a que ésto es solamente un primer trámite de un complejo procedimiento para permitir el debate de la legislación en el pleno, también significa prácticamente una victoria en la votación final, que se tiene prevista antes del 4 de julio.
Lo anterior, debido a que incluso senadores que habían expresado su oposición a la iniciativa, redactada por ‘El Grupo de los Ocho’, cuatro demócratas y cuatro republicanos, aceptaron que se inicie el debate.
DIMES Y DIRETES
Previo a la votación, defensores y detractores de la reforma migratoria expusieron sus puntos de vista acerca de la medida.
En la Casa Blanca, el presidente estadounidense, Barack Obama, pidió al Senado debatir cuanto antes y aprobar el proyecto, que -dijo- permitirá reparar un sistema de inmigración que se encuentra roto.
“No hay razones para que el Congreso no pueda hacer esto antes del fin de verano. Mi administración ha hecho lo que ha podido por nuestra cuenta; el Congreso necesita actuar”, externó el Mandatario.
En tanto, desde San Diego, el Comité de Migración de la Conferencia de Obispos de Estados Unidos pidió que se dé luz verde a la reforma migratoria en los términos en que se encuentra.
Por su parte, La Federación Estadunidense de Trabajo y Congreso de Organizaciones Industriales (AFL-CIO) y sus afiliadas en todo el país indicaron que harán que se presione a los políticos para que 2013 sea el año de la reforma.
Cabe recordar que aunque la legislación presentada en 844 páginas por el Senado llegue a ser aprobada, ésta tendrá que recibir el visto bueno de la Cámara de Representantes, donde el escenario es todavía más complejo pues se necesitan 218 votos a favor, de 435.
En caso de ser aceptada, los beneficiarios de la medida tardarían un plazo de 10 años para obtener la residencia permanente y tres más para conseguir la ciudadanía estadunidense por naturalización.
Además, condiciona esto a que la persona no tenga antecedentes penales y que pague una multa por violar las leyes migratorias por impuestos retrasados y el costo del proceso de caso, lo cual asciende a más de 2 mil dólares.
